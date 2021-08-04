Ameriprise Financial Inc. Decreases Position in Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 902,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292,676 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Casa Systems were worth $8,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Casa Systems by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Casa Systems by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Casa Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Casa Systems by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASA opened at $7.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.55. Casa Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $13.15. The company has a market cap of $641.97 million, a P/E ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Casa Systems had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 39.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Casa Systems, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CASA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Casa Systems from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Casa Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

In other news, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of Casa Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $562,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,530,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,912,926.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Styslinger III sold 60,000 shares of Casa Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $511,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 513,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,379,412.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,200 over the last ninety days. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

