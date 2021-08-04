Puma Biotechnology (PBYI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Puma Biotechnology to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 318.22% and a negative net margin of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Puma Biotechnology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PBYI stock opened at $7.31 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.32. Puma Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14. The firm has a market cap of $295.05 million, a PE ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

In other news, Director Ann Calby Miller sold 12,874 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $147,149.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,149.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 5,332 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $47,134.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,888 shares of company stock valued at $245,974 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

