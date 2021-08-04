Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Raised to $76.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens downgraded Restaurant Brands International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.17.

QSR stock opened at $66.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $51.12 and a 52-week high of $71.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.13.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 104.43%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Marc Lemann bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.15 per share, with a total value of $1,007,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel S. Schwartz sold 281,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total transaction of $19,227,308.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,602.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 398,954 shares of company stock worth $27,277,755 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at $155,511,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 10,186.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,129,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $137,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,547 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,395,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $804,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,724 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,850,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $185,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 246.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 636,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,360,000 after purchasing an additional 452,513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

