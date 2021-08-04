The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Price Target Raised to $105.00

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) had its price target lifted by B. Riley from $65.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of The Joint from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on The Joint from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on The Joint from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Maxim Group cut The Joint from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Joint from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.29.

Shares of The Joint stock opened at $85.87 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 85.87 and a beta of 1.25. The Joint has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $89.69.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The Joint had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $17.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.64 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Joint will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bandera Partners Llc sold 369,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $26,457,583.32. Also, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 2,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total value of $192,860.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,690.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 486,971 shares of company stock worth $34,409,504 over the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Joint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,907,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in The Joint in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,833,000. General Equity Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of The Joint in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,512,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in The Joint by 53,032.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 116,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after buying an additional 116,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in The Joint during the 1st quarter worth $3,848,000. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

