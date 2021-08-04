Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.53

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.53 and last traded at $6.46, with a volume of 24016 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.37.
Several brokerages recently commented on BBVA. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.
The firm has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.28.
About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA)
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.
