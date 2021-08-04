Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect Norwegian Cruise Line to post earnings of ($2.00) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 9,693.11% and a negative return on equity of 61.96%. The business’s revenue was down 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.99) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Norwegian Cruise Line to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $23.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.83. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $34.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NCLH. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Norwegian Cruise Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.17.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Robert Binder sold 36,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $1,176,838.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,682,066.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

