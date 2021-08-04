Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Performance Shipping Inc. is a provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships. The Company’s vessels are employed primarily on time charters with liner companies carrying containerized cargo along shipping routes. It owns and operates container vessels which include Post-Panamax and Panamax. Performance Shipping Inc., formerly known as Diana Containerships Inc., is based in Athens, Greece. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Performance Shipping in a research note on Monday.

Shares of PSHG stock opened at $4.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $22.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.16. Performance Shipping has a 1 year low of $3.98 and a 1 year high of $8.80.

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $9.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 million. Performance Shipping had a negative net margin of 22.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.91%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Performance Shipping will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Performance Shipping during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Performance Shipping during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Performance Shipping during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Performance Shipping by 18.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 15,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

Performance Shipping Company Profile

Performance Shipping, Inc engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships. Its vessels are employed on time charters with liner companies carrying containerized cargo along worldwide shipping routes. The firm operates through the following segments: Tankers Vessels and Containers Vessels.

