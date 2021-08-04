ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price objective upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded ON Semiconductor from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.22.

NASDAQ ON opened at $45.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.86. ON Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $45.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.91.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $89,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,890 shares in the company, valued at $716,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 222,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,770,540.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,283 shares of company stock valued at $552,931 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5.5% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 915,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,108,000 after purchasing an additional 47,565 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,131,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $754,464,000 after purchasing an additional 147,125 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 582.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 151,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 129,672 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 0.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 158,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 121.7% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,403,000 after buying an additional 137,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

