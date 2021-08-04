Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. owns and operates full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican food. The Company offers menu which includes appetizers, soups and salads, tacos, burritos, enchiladas, fajitas and combination platters. It operates chains throughout Texas, Alabama, Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

CHUY has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Chuy’s from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $31.86 on Tuesday. Chuy’s has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $49.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.35. The stock has a market cap of $636.88 million, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 2.19.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. Chuy’s had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Chuy’s will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael C. Hatcher sold 7,971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $320,354.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,367,987.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John Mountford sold 8,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $347,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,091 shares of company stock valued at $1,169,069. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Chuy’s by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Chuy’s by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Chuy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chuy’s by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Chuy’s by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 19,558 shares in the last quarter.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

