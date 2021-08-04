Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Hits New 12-Month High at $58.72

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.72 and last traded at $57.76, with a volume of 8910 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.75.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LSCC. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.29.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.76, a PEG ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.03.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 13.61%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $502,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,986 shares in the company, valued at $5,749,708.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 3,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $161,334.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 69,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,472.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,787 shares of company stock worth $5,976,066 in the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 311,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 17.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,174,000 after acquiring an additional 26,959 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,104,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $634,965,000 after acquiring an additional 810,189 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 25.5% during the first quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 303,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,642,000 after purchasing an additional 61,555 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 718.4% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,706,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

About Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.