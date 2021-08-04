Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)’s share price traded down 2.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $89.99 and last traded at $89.99. 331 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,401,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fulgent Genetics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.80.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.49.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $359.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.46 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 101.08% and a net margin of 53.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4536.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jian Xie sold 931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $65,831.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 341,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,115,009.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $81,670.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,147,695.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,781 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,466. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 71.4% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 493.1% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 34.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.