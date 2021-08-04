Traders Purchase High Volume of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 Call Options (NYSE:AGCB)

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 1,209 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 925% compared to the typical daily volume of 118 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the first quarter valued at about $4,860,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Think Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the first quarter worth about $6,711,000. Appaloosa LP purchased a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the first quarter worth about $15,570,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the first quarter worth about $5,764,000. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

AGCB opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.23. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $15.21.

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

