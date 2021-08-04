Traders Purchase High Volume of Nielsen Put Options (NYSE:NLSN)

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 12,496 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,782% compared to the average volume of 664 put options.

Nielsen stock opened at $23.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Nielsen has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.05.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Nielsen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 23.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that Nielsen will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nielsen during the second quarter worth $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nielsen by 120.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nielsen by 261.2% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Nielsen by 170.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nielsen by 29.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period.

NLSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Nielsen from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Nielsen from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

