Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Trims Stake in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lowered its position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 40.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,551 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of MarineMax in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 135.5% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 1,534.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MarineMax in the first quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 6,515.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HZO shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of MarineMax from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of MarineMax stock opened at $53.61 on Wednesday. MarineMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.24 and a 1 year high of $70.89. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.08.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.49. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The business had revenue of $666.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $1,628,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO W Brett Mcgill sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $650,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,257,363.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,000 shares of company stock worth $4,659,690 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

