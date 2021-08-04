agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “agilon health inc. which partners with primary care physicians to provide healthcare services. agilon health inc. is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AGL. William Blair started coverage on agilon health in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an outperform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on agilon health in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Truist started coverage on agilon health in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on agilon health in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on agilon health in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. agilon health presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.44.

Shares of agilon health stock opened at $37.78 on Tuesday. agilon health has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $44.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.46.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that agilon health will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in agilon health in the second quarter worth approximately $300,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in agilon health in the second quarter worth approximately $1,156,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in agilon health in the second quarter worth approximately $2,284,000. Finally, Northwestern University purchased a new stake in agilon health in the second quarter worth approximately $45,130,000.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

