Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Makes New Investment in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Methanex by 527.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Methanex by 135.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 180,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,648,000 after purchasing an additional 103,730 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Methanex during the first quarter worth $5,848,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Methanex by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 230,675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,629,000 after purchasing an additional 23,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Methanex by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,850,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $360,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MEOH opened at $33.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 2.25. Methanex Co. has a twelve month low of $18.36 and a twelve month high of $49.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Methanex had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MEOH. TD Securities increased their price target on Methanex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $38.00 price target on Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.46.

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

