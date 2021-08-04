Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BAX. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.82.

Shares of BAX stock opened at $76.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Baxter International has a one year low of $74.79 and a one year high of $88.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.16. The company has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.67.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.07%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Baxter International will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 63.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 57.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

