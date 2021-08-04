Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Buys New Stake in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ContextLogic by 5.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,743,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,543,000 after acquiring an additional 368,641 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in ContextLogic by 149.8% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 72,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 43,547 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new position in ContextLogic during the first quarter valued at $15,800,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in ContextLogic during the first quarter valued at $2,383,000. Finally, Alight Capital Management LP bought a new position in ContextLogic during the first quarter valued at $2,370,000. 55.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WISH opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. ContextLogic Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $32.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.61. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. ContextLogic’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WISH has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. ContextLogic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.85.

In other ContextLogic news, VP Pai Liu sold 2,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $27,785.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,320.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 55,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $463,915.62. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 86,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,330.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,093,566 shares of company stock valued at $9,838,721 in the last quarter.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

