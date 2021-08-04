Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target Raised to $375.00 at KeyCorp

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PH. Argus raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $336.07.

PH stock opened at $309.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.78. Parker-Hannifin has a one year low of $180.14 and a one year high of $324.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 7,611 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.95, for a total value of $2,435,139.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,585,545.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,928 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.04, for a total value of $1,257,117.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,499.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

