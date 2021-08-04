Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) Insider Sells $189,201.51 in Stock

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) insider Christopher Dinsmore sold 9,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $189,201.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRON opened at $20.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.60 and a twelve month high of $39.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.65.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.05). Analysts anticipate that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KRON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Kronos Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $47,934,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 58.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,059,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,999,000 after buying an additional 392,629 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio in the second quarter worth about $8,544,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 110.9% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 451,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,206,000 after buying an additional 237,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $5,073,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KRON shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Kronos Bio in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kronos Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Kronos Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

