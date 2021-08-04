HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) VP William Robert Otten Sells 1,850 Shares of Stock

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $137,769.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ HQY opened at $72.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,203.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.82 and a 1-year high of $93.32.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $184.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.07 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 5.95%. Research analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

HQY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Stephens started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HealthEquity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.82.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 33.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,197,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,396,000 after purchasing an additional 301,030 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 2.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 29.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 200.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

