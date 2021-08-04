TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Insider Tai Keung Chung Sells 17,862 Shares of Stock

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) insider Tai Keung Chung sold 17,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $251,675.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,392 shares in the company, valued at $371,863.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Tai Keung Chung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 21st, Tai Keung Chung sold 6,493 shares of TTM Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $98,044.30.

TTM Technologies stock opened at $14.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.06 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.53. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $15.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.44.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 0.18%. Analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TTMI. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TTM Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTMI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 4,874.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 10,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $164,000.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

