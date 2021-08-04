Insider Buying: TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Director Buys 1,643 Shares of Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) Director James Eckert purchased 1,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$64.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$105,542.71. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$313,095.04.

Shares of TSE:TRP opened at C$61.14 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$62.33. The company has a market cap of C$59.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of C$50.61 and a one year high of C$66.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.89.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$3.38 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 4.4499996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 163.98%.

A number of analysts recently commented on TRP shares. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$63.00 price target on shares of TC Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$61.28 price target on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a C$63.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$68.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$68.55.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

