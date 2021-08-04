Head to Head Survey: Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) and Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) and Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Slack Technologies alerts:

This table compares Slack Technologies and Porch Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Slack Technologies -25.98% -23.43% -8.73% Porch Group N/A -94.63% -27.78%

64.1% of Slack Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.9% of Porch Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.8% of Slack Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of Porch Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Slack Technologies and Porch Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Slack Technologies 0 15 1 0 2.06 Porch Group 0 0 6 0 3.00

Slack Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $41.85, indicating a potential downside of 7.42%. Porch Group has a consensus target price of $25.40, indicating a potential upside of 37.22%. Given Porch Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Porch Group is more favorable than Slack Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Slack Technologies and Porch Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Slack Technologies $902.61 million 29.38 -$300.42 million ($0.46) -98.26 Porch Group $73.22 million 24.32 -$54.03 million ($1.90) -9.74

Porch Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Slack Technologies. Slack Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Porch Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Slack Technologies has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Porch Group has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Slack Technologies beats Porch Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc. operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc. and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc. in 2014. Slack Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc. operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services. It also connects consumers with home services companies and offers a full range of products and services where homeowners compare and buy home insurance policies; arrange for various services in connection with their move, from labor to load or unload a truck to full-service, long-distance moving services; discover and install home automation and security systems; compare internet and television options for their home; book small handyman jobs at fixed, upfront prices; and compare bids from home improvement professionals who can complete bigger jobs. In addition, the company provides property and casualty, home, auto, flood, and umbrella insurance products; and contractor services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.