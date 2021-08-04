Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) by 49.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,528 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.44% of Energy Recovery worth $4,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 79,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

In related news, major shareholder As Arvarius sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $19,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,532,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,383,555. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ole Peter Lorentzen sold 161,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $3,659,640.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

ERII has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James cut Energy Recovery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of ERII stock opened at $20.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 1.22. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $23.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.61.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.00 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 25.82%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Recovery Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. It designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs, such as our hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation pumps.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.