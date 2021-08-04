Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 168,556 Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) by 71.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,556 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $4,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in C3.ai in the first quarter worth $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in C3.ai in the first quarter worth $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 40.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

In other C3.ai news, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 86,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total value of $4,485,037.92. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 486,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,160,210.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total value of $156,675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,280,186 shares of company stock worth $323,200,797 over the last three months.

NYSE AI opened at $49.80 on Wednesday. C3.ai, Inc. has a one year low of $47.22 and a one year high of $183.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.70. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -55.33.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.60 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on C3.ai from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on C3.ai from $98.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price target on C3.ai from $175.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on C3.ai from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. C3.ai currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.22.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

