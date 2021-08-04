Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Cut by Analyst

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Visa in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now expects that the credit-card processor will post earnings of $1.96 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.98. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $281.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on V. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.96.

Shares of V stock opened at $237.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $461.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99. Visa has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $237.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at $43,000. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total value of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,972,399.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,138 shares of company stock valued at $21,598,066. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

