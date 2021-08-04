Marc G. Cannon Sells 924 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 924 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Marc G. Cannon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 20th, Marc G. Cannon sold 1,363 shares of AutoNation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $149,930.00.

AN stock opened at $119.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.52 and a 12-month high of $125.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.47.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. AutoNation had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. AutoNation’s revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AutoNation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in AutoNation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AutoNation by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in AutoNation by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoNation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AN shares. Truist lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities raised their target price on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Benchmark upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AutoNation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.14.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

