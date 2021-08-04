Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Momentive Global Inc. is an agile experience management company. The company’s product portfolio includes customer experience solution, GetFeedback; its survey solutions for enterprise feedback management, SurveyMonkey; and its cutting-edge brand and market insights solutions. Momentive Global Inc., formerly known as SurveyMonkey, is based in SAN MATEO, Calif. “

Shares of MNTV opened at $20.89 on Wednesday. Momentive Global has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $28.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -30.28 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

In other news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 12,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $262,195.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth $338,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth $411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

