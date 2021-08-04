AB SKF (publ)’s (SKFRY) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

SKFRY has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AB SKF (publ) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. AB SKF (publ) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.08.

OTCMKTS:SKFRY opened at $26.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.28. AB SKF has a twelve month low of $18.58 and a twelve month high of $30.50.

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

