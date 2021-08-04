Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 465,655 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,547 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $4,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Golar LNG by 259.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,138,145 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,643,000 after acquiring an additional 821,102 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the 4th quarter worth $8,621,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,637,000 after buying an additional 154,177 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 4,222.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 823,781 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,427,000 after buying an additional 804,721 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 808,560 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,272,000 after buying an additional 71,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GLNG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Golar LNG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Golar LNG has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.90.

Shares of NASDAQ GLNG opened at $11.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.91. Golar LNG Limited has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $15.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.60.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The shipping company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $118.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.40 million. Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 32.27%. Analysts predict that Golar LNG Limited will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Golar LNG Profile

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping, FLNG, and Power segments. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

