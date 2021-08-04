Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) by 72.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,696 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals were worth $5,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 32.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 458,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,323,000 after buying an additional 112,796 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $712,000. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NGM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

Shares of NGM stock opened at $20.15 on Wednesday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $32.12. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.70.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 131.14% and a negative return on equity of 35.28%. The firm had revenue of $21.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

