Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of CEVA worth $4,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in CEVA by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in CEVA by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in CEVA by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in CEVA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CEVA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CEVA stock opened at $48.98 on Wednesday. CEVA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.62 and a 52-week high of $83.95. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.24, a P/E/G ratio of 165.47 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.91.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). CEVA had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $25.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. CEVA’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CEVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Northland Securities raised CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen lowered their price objective on CEVA from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on CEVA from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on CEVA in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.57.

In other CEVA news, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,331 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $101,538.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

