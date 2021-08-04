Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) by 172.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,635 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.39% of Montrose Environmental Group worth $4,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 12.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 38.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,991,000 after acquiring an additional 76,977 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 84,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 107.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 13,404 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 123.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 10,149 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.46.

MEG opened at $52.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.25. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.96 and a 12-month high of $59.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.73.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $133.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.93 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director J Thomas Presby sold 18,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $968,657.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,320.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $28,435.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 20,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,882 shares of company stock worth $2,018,883. Company insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

