Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 5,076 Shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,076 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Griffon were worth $5,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Griffon by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Griffon by 7.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Griffon by 59.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Griffon by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Griffon by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 40,939 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GFF opened at $22.83 on Wednesday. Griffon Co. has a 52-week low of $17.92 and a 52-week high of $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.97.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Griffon had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 3.27%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Griffon Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

Several analysts recently commented on GFF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on Griffon from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Griffon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and China. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

