Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain stock opened at $14.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.59. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 1 year low of $7.27 and a 1 year high of $14.66.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

