Morgan Stanley Purchases 25,539 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 8.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 313,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $38,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 8.8% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the first quarter valued at about $15,673,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 13.4% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Management LP lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Lansing Management LP now owns 176,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,781,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 1,443.1% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 80,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,911,000 after purchasing an additional 75,173 shares in the last quarter. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $136.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. XPO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.54.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $85.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.14. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.63 and a 12 month high of $153.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other XPO Logistics news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total transaction of $384,847,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $1,515,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 65,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,873,891.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,232,150 shares of company stock valued at $436,297,148. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

