Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on COCP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cocrystal Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Noble Financial restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:COCP opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. Cocrystal Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $3.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.20. The stock has a market cap of $107.22 million, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.23.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Cocrystal Pharma had a negative return on equity of 21.68% and a negative net margin of 479.05%. Research analysts expect that Cocrystal Pharma will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Cocrystal Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Cocrystal Pharma by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,254,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after purchasing an additional 304,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cocrystal Pharma by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 345,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 14,173 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Cocrystal Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Cocrystal Pharma by 164.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 52,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Cocrystal Pharma Company Profile

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

