American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,860,000 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the June 30th total of 5,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.56.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 10,499.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,541,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,744 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 18.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,195,062 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,369,000 after purchasing an additional 182,598 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 99.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,004 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AXL opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.67. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $13.06.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 76.80%. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.79) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

