CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 25,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the previous session’s volume of 104,877 shares.The stock last traded at $9.79 and had previously closed at $9.73.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.81.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,420,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the 1st quarter valued at about $473,000. Institutional investors own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

