Cronos Group (CRON) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.35). Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 11.39% and a negative net margin of 610.02%. The firm had revenue of $14.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cronos Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CRON opened at $7.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.19. Cronos Group has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $15.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of analysts have commented on CRON shares. TheStreet cut Cronos Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cronos Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James set a $11.00 price objective on Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

