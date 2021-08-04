Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 20,661 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 690,047 shares.The stock last traded at $4.22 and had previously closed at $4.80.

WDH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CLSA initiated coverage on Waterdrop in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Waterdrop in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.80 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Waterdrop in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Waterdrop in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.65.

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 17th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $134.83 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waterdrop Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH)

Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

