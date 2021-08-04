Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortive (NYSE:FTV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $77.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fortive reported second-quarter results, wherein earnings and revenues grew on a year-over-year basis. The top-line growth was driven by strength across the portfolio, led by Fluke and Tektronix. Also, strengthening momentum across Fortive Business System tools remained a tailwind. The company recently announced the acquisition of ServiceChannel, which is likely to add strength to its SaaS portfolio. Additionally, the company is of the view that the acquisition will generate higher profits in the near term. This remains a major positive. Further, growing new customer logo wins and recurring bookings are other positives. Yet, uncertainties related to the coronavirus pandemic are concerns for the company. Further, increased spending remains a serious risk. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fortive from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortive presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.00.

Shares of FTV opened at $74.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Fortive has a 12 month low of $60.82 and a 12 month high of $82.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.73.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Fortive had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 12.15%. On average, analysts expect that Fortive will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $99,124,641.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,467,716.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $4,194,867.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,822,524.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTV. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 418.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Fortive in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

