MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Given Underweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their underweight rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. HSBC downgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MTU Aero Engines currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTUAY opened at $123.20 on Tuesday. MTU Aero Engines has a 52-week low of $77.92 and a 52-week high of $134.70. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.94 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

