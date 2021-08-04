KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Shares Down 4.5%

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) shares dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.70 and last traded at $20.26. Approximately 3,413 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 432,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.21.

KNBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. started coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on KnowBe4 from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. KnowBe4 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.38.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.81.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Research analysts expect that KnowBe4, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KnowBe4 Company Profile (NASDAQ:KNBE)

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

