Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is formed to own, operate, acquire and develop midstream energy assets. Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is based in The Woodlands, Texas. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WES. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Western Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Shares of WES opened at $19.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 3.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Western Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $6.99 and a 12 month high of $23.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.02.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 33.71% and a net margin of 35.91%. The business had revenue of $674.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.319 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WES. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 9,208.1% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,749,474 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $255,602,000 after acquiring an additional 13,601,759 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 190.9% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,157,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $337,546,000 after acquiring an additional 11,915,860 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 146.0% during the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 9,717,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,656,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767,582 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 839.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,413,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $119,219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730,115 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,184,659 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,010 shares during the period. 40.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

