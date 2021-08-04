Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Trading 5% Higher

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)’s share price traded up 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.90 and last traded at $28.90. 13,109 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,733,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.52.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.92.

The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.17.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 156.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.29%.

In related news, major shareholder Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 59,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $1,687,160.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 1,110 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 424,925 shares of company stock worth $11,864,439. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEVI. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 341.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,650 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,033 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,830 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,421 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. 17.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

