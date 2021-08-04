CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) CFO Sells $555,240.00 in Stock

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total value of $555,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $139.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.49. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $107.23 and a 52 week high of $141.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.28.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 143.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 72.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 54.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in CoreSite Realty during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in CoreSite Realty by 4,225.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in CoreSite Realty during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CoreSite Realty from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price target on CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.22.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

