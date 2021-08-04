CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) CRO Steven James Smith Sells 5,435 Shares

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) CRO Steven James Smith sold 5,435 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.98, for a total transaction of $755,356.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 51,541 shares in the company, valued at $7,163,168.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of COR opened at $139.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.49. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $107.23 and a 1 year high of $141.50.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 143.10% and a net margin of 13.98%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a positive change from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is presently 95.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COR. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,312,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in CoreSite Realty by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in CoreSite Realty by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its stake in CoreSite Realty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 16,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. CoreSite Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.22.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Recommended Story: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.