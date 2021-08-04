Short Interest in PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Decreases By 18.7%

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,500 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the June 30th total of 204,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 450,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of PHX stock opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $91.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. PHX Minerals has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $4.37.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 million. PHX Minerals had a negative net margin of 33.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. Research analysts anticipate that PHX Minerals will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $133,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PHX Minerals during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PHX Minerals during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in PHX Minerals during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in PHX Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 24,858 shares during the last quarter. 28.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PHX Minerals in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. PHX Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.93.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It owns approximately 253,000 net mineral acres principally located in Oklahoma, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2020, it had proved reserves of 57.7 Bcfe.

